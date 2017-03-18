One year of Kapoor & Sons: Is Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer Dharma’s most original, audacious film?

Kapoor & Sons: The film encapsulates the beauty of imperfection. Kapoor & Sons: The film encapsulates the beauty of imperfection.

Kapoor & Sons completed one year today and it’s cast and the team can’t stop gushing about the same. Karan Johar, director Shakun Batra, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt took to social media to look back at a film that has given them some beautiful memories.

Kapoor & Sons encapsulates the beauty of imperfection. The characters are funny, awkward, clumsy and essentially imperfect. Shakun Batra’s film about a dysfunctional family celebrated our own weaknesses as human beings. How sometimes we feel miserable and almost helpless in hiding those weaknesses. And how inhuman can we become by wearing that unnecessary mask? The movie explores some intricate relationships that few Hindi films have done in recent times. It’s a deeply affecting story about strained relationships between parents and children, sibling rivalry, friendship and loneliness.

As a viewer, you are drawn to conversations between Alia and Sidharth. Their conversation forces us to re-examine our own lives. To take a closer look and make something of it. If you are taken aback by Fawad’s sheer confidence, you are enticed by Sidharth’s vulnerability.

The film’s achievement lies in its subtlety and levity. Kapoor & Sons is able to say many layered, nuanced, difficult things through an entertaining, light-hearted story. There is never a dull moment in Kapoor & Sons. Like the first fight between parents (played by Rajat Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah) is treated with a certain sense of humour.

A film we are so proud of….thank you @shakunbatra for your brilliance..and gratitude to the entire cast and crew!!#1YearOfKapoorAndSons pic.twitter.com/RrZx5sOhc1 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 17, 2017

Such a special film & such lovely memories!! Thank you for the love #KapoorAndSons love you @shakunbatra @AyeshaDeVitre. Here’s to the team✨ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 18, 2017

1 year of Kapoor & Sons trending ! 👍 thank u @shakunbatra @karanjohar n my onscreen Kapoor family for this memorable experience love u all — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) March 17, 2017

The acute dilemma and emotional gravity of Fawad, Sidharth, Ratna and Rajat’s characters are rightfully balanced with Dadu’s (played by Rishi Kapoor) funny mannerisms. Like every family, this story also has this character who thinks that one should just live a life filled passion and full of heart. The movie’s heart and soul is Dadu’s endeavour to get his family united one time and to capture them in a single frame.

