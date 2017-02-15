One must learn to appreciate and love women: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor feels no man can match up to what a mother does. Shahid Kapoor feels no man can match up to what a mother does.

Rangoon actor Shahid Kapoor, who is quite possessive about his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha, finds women superior to men in many ways.

On Wednesday, Shahid wrote a heartfelt message on his Instagram account while sharing a picture of impala deer being attacked by Cheetahs that has been going viral on social media. His post read, “No man can match up to what a mother does. Women are superior to men in so many ways. Let’s learn to appreciate them. And learn to show them love. Every day.”

Also read | Shahid Kapoor’s recent photoshoot gives a perfect start to February. See pics

Though the picture in reference has a fake story but it seems Shahid remained unaware of the fact. The photo reads, “This photo won the award for the best photo of the decade and led the photographer into depression. The cheetahs chased a mother deer and her 2 fawns (baby deer), the mother could’ve easily outrun the cheetahs but instead, she offered herself to cheetahs so that her kids could manage to run to safety. In the picture, she is seen looking at her babies running safely as she is about to get torn into pieces…”

Nevertheless, we love what Shahid wrote about women. the Rangoon actor welcomed daughter Misha into this world on August 26 last year. After keeping us waiting to get a glimpse of the little one for a long time, he finally shared a super-adorable picture of Misha a few days back.

More from the world of Entertainment:

On the film front, Shahid is working on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He will also be seen in Rangoon, which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Rangoon, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut, is set during the World War II. The movie is slated to release on February 24.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd