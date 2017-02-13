One bad Friday changes the way people look at you: says Taapsee Pannu

“Acting happened to me coincidently. It was never in my plan, A, B or Z. That’s why it’s not like I am desperate to do movies or my aim in life is only this. “ “Acting happened to me coincidently. It was never in my plan, A, B or Z. That’s why it’s not like I am desperate to do movies or my aim in life is only this. “

She has tasted success with her films in the South movie industry as well as Bollywood but actress Taapsee Pannu says she is aware that the equation in the film business is dynamic and changes every Friday. Taapsee made her acting debut with 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam and followed it up by featuring Tamil film Aadukalam which bagged six National Film Awards.

She stepped into Hindi films with Chashme Baddoor in 2013 and did a small role in Baby but it was last year’s Pink — her third Hindi project – that brought her acclaim. “I have seen a fair amount of ups and downs in South before all his happened to me,” Taapsee says about life post Pink.

“I know how it is when you’re made a star overnight and what happens when your movie doesn’t work. I have seen both the sides so I am using that experience now. Trying to keep my head on my shoulders and handle success and failure equally,” the actress told PTI. Taapsee is currently gearing up for Runningshaadi.com, whose producer Shoojit Sircar had recently called her an actress ‘unpolluted’ by stardom.

When quizzed about this, Taapsee says one of the reasons for that could be her attitude towards work. “I have my own life, which is beyond films and I maintain that. Films are just one part of my life, acting cannot take up my entire life. My career is not part of my

life, there are other things also. That is probably one reason which keeps me away from the whole jing-bang of stardom.”

It is difficult to stay detached while being in the centre of attention and Taapsee says she is aware it is a tricky territory. “It is very difficult because every day you have a set of people who will constantly make you realise that you are the centre of attention. But then I know because perhaps I have seen it, that one bad Friday and the same set of people wouldn’t want to talk to you again.”

The 29-year-old actress is eagerly awaiting February 17, the day Runningshaadi.com finally hits the screens after being put on hold for a while. “I was disappointed,” Taapsee says about the period when the film was struggling to get a release. “You put in so much of effort and when the film doesn’t see the light of the day, you do get bogged down. Because you want to plan your career ahead with the releases that you have. I had so much faith in the film and that was irritating me more. It was annoying at that point.”

Taapsee isn’t nervous about anything, with a year packed with films like Ghazi Attack and Naam Shabana, as the actress says acting for her is a bonus and she is enjoying every bit of it. “Acting happened to me coincidently. It was never in my plan, A, B or Z. That’s why it’s not like I am desperate to do movies or my aim in life is only this. I am taking everything as a bonus. I am enjoying this with all my heart.”