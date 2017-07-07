On their second wedding anniversary, Mira Rajput is in love with Shahid Kapoor’s look. See photo

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating their second anniversary today. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating their second anniversary today.

Shahid Kapoor’s new beefed up look is to die for. The actor will play Rawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Padmavati. But Shahid doesn’t need a character to stay fit and healthy. Last year, his fitness hogged the limelight as he kept posting several images on Instagram flaunting his chiselled body. Shahid has again taken to social media and shared a picture, where he is seen winking at the mirror. But it’s not only Shahid’s stunning muscular look that has captured our attention. Interestingly, his wife Mira Rajput has commented on the post too. She might haven’t written anything but typed some lovestruck smilies. Her comment comes on the day the two are celebrating their second marriage anniversary.

Recently, Mira fondly spoke about Shahid and what kind of a dad he is in real life. “Shahid as a dad is very hands-on, he wants to do as much as he can, at times I ask him to take it easy and relax. He is always so excited to spend time with Misha. He is a little paranoid when it comes to keeping things clean around Misha, and she is just like her dad, she loves looking at herself in the mirror.Shahid has changed Misha’s diapers, has taken her for a walk, dances with her, he gives her a bath, there is nothing that he hasn’t done with her. It is really great to see that relationship,” Mira told indianexpress.com.

Shahid and Mira got married in on 7 June 2015, at a lavish private wedding ceremony. The two had their first baby Misha last year.

