On PM Narendra Modi’s 67th Birthday, celebrities wish him on social media

Celebrating the 67th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17th September, celebrities are busy wishing the Prime Minister on social media. Only yesterday, PM Modi tweeted, “Tomorrow, Sardar Sarovar Dam will be dedicated to the nation. This project will benefit lakhs of farmers & help fulfil people’s aspirations.”

While his birthday is being celebrated as Sewa Divas, Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes for the Prime Minister. Here’s what Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anil Kapoor and others have to say!

The Accidental Prime Minister actor Anupam Kher tweeted, “#HappyBirthdayPM @narendramodi! May you continue to lead our nation with great honesty, selflessness & hard work for years to come. Jai Ho.🙏.” Music composers Sachin and Jigar also wished PM Narendra Modi and wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to our rockstar prime minister @narendramodi !! #HappyBirthdayPM.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar whose latest outing at theatres, Indu Sarkar was about the 1975 Emergency, wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most dynamic,hard working,& Visionary PM Shri @narendramodi ji #HappyBirthdayPM Stay blessed 🙏@PMOIndia.”

Actor Anil Kapoor also wished the nation’s leader with a heartfelt tweet. He said, “‘A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way & shows the way’, Here’s celebrating the force driving India to greatness! @narendramodi ji.”

Mohanlal also tweeted, “Happy Birthday Wishes to our Honorable Prime Minister @PMOIndia Sri. @narendramodi Modi Ji . Pranams.”

Veteran actor and MP Kirron Kher wrote, “Happy Birthday to PM @narendramodi. May you continue to lead the nation with your honesty and inspire the world with your great vision Sir !” Popular TV show star Manveer Gurjar shared a picture of PM Narendra Modi said, “#HappyBirthdayPM Shri @narendramodi Honorable Prime Minister of #India #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi.”

TV actor Arjun Bijlani also tweeted, “Happy birthday @narendramodi sir.our country will keep shining under your leadership and vision.#HappyBirthdayNamo.”

