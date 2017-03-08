Latest news

On International Women’s Day, Ram Gopal Varma wants every woman to keep men happy like Sunny Leone

After Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone becomes the victim of Ram Gopal Varma's Twitter rant. Will he ever zip it?

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 8, 2017 12:31 pm
ram gopal varma, sunny leone, ram gopal varma tweets sunny leone, international womens day, womens day 2017, happy womens day, sunny leone reply ram gopal varma, indian express news, entertainment news Ram Gopal Varma has a message for women on International Women’s Day.

In the name of freedom of expression, Ram Gopal Varma has been writing whatever, literally whatever, comes to his mind. After tagging Tiger Shroff as a ‘bikini babe’, the Sarkar 3 director expressed his thought on International Women’s Day. He wishes it to be celebrated as a Men’s Day and also that every woman should know how to keep men happy just like Sunny Leone. In a tweet mentioning the actor, RGV wrote, “I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives.”

Well, the rant (as we may put it) began with the topic of International Women’s Day. The director seemed to have a problem with the celebration of a day just for women. He wrote, “Is there no #MensDay because all days in the year belong to only men and the women were given just only one day?”

He added in a series of tweets, “Women’s day should be called #MensDay because men celebrate women much more than women celebrate women. Women on at least #MensDay should not nag or scream and at least give some freedom to men. On behalf of all men, I hereby wish all the women a Very Happy #MensDay. I don’t know what men should be doing to women that day but I wish one day in the year is celebrated as #MensWomensDay.”

Check out Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets here:

The director is prepping up for the release of his film, Sarkar 3, a political drama. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role who reprises the role of Subash Nagare aka Sarkar.

Also read | Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha reacts to RGV’s mean tweets: Taken aback by nastiness of Ram Gopal Varma’s rant  

Apart from Big B, Sarkar 3 stars Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 7.

