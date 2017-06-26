On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo of their childhood. See photos

On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday today, Sonam Kapoor revealed that the two were inseparable even during their childhood. On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday today, Sonam Kapoor revealed that the two were inseparable even during their childhood.

We know that cousins Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are close but Sonam has now revealed that their bond goes back to their childhood. On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday today, Sonam revealed that the two were inseparable even during their childhood. She shared the childhood memory of the two and wrote, “You never liked to share your toys with anyone but me! 😂 I miss those days so much. Love you @arjunkapoor 😘 #HappyBirthday.”

Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture of the duo on her Instagram handle. This is not the first time she is doing so. Earlier too, she has shared photos with Arjun Kapoor with adorable captions.

Not only Sonam but father Anil Kapoor too shared his wish for Arjun. We know that Anil and Arjun are all set to share the screen in the upcoming film Mubarakan, and the Dil Dhadakne Do star didn’t forget to mention that. “Janam din di Lakh Lakh #Mubarakan Chachu!! @arjunk26! I can’t wait for more crazy adventures with my #KaranCharan!Lots of love AK / #Kartar,” tweted Anil with an image.

Arjun Kapoor’s other chachu Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor too shared an image, wishing the birthday boy. “#Mubarakan 😘😘😘❤💃🏻💃🏻🍾🍾#ItsYourBirthday 🍰💃🏻🎂 #HappyBirthdayDude #KeepShiningBright ❤️ #WishYouTheStars 😘❤🎂🎂🎂🥃🍷,” reads the image caption. Anushka Sharma too wished Arjun and shared an image with the caption, “Happy happy joon!! 🎂😃 @arjunkapoor.”

See Sonam Kapoor’s wish for Arjun Kapoor:

See more birthday wishes for Arjun Kapoor:

Janam din di Lakh Lakh #Mubarakan Chachu!! @arjunk26! I can’t wait for more crazy adventures with my #KaranCharan!Lots of love AK / #Kartar pic.twitter.com/itZuBslhu9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 26, 2017

Arjun Kapoor is busy celebrating as he turns 32 this year. Arjun already had an early birthday celebration as he cut a cake with his Mubarakan co-stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. He also had a surprise midnight bash with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and a few others guys.

We too wish a very happy birthdya to Arjun Kapoor!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd