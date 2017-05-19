On Anil Kapoor’s 33rd wedding anniversary, Sonam Kapoor has the loveliest wish for her parents. See pic

Sonam Kapoor’s message on parent’s 33rd wedding anniversary is beautiful. Sonam Kapoor’s message on parent’s 33rd wedding anniversary is beautiful.

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor got married on May 19, 1984. Today, being their 33rd wedding anniversary, daughter Sonam Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of the two. But along with the photo of her parents, Sonam also shared what keeps her “going in a world that tries its damnedest to make me cynical. ”

The beautiful message, posted by Sonam reads as, “Dear mama and papa.. happy anniversary. The strength that I derive from seeing you guys together and happy is what keeps me going in a world that tries its damnedest to make me cynical. You’ve proved that love has to be patient, communicative and unrelenting. That forgiveness and compassion are the cornerstones of a healthy and loving bond. Love you guys so much. I hope I make you guys proud. Happy happy anniversary. Love you so much.”

Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor also shared the same picture and wrote, “Happy anniversary parents. We love you. ❤️❣❤️❣.”

See Sonam Kapoor’s post On Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor’s 33rd wedding anniversary here:

Both Sonam and sister Rhea are close to their parents. Sonam will soon be making her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for a global cosmetic brand.

At a launch recently, she said that she has not prepared enough for her appearance this time. Sister Rhea was also present at the event and the duo shared their nicknames.

Sonam said, “My father used to call me giraffe because I had a really long neck. Now, my family and friends call me Senior as in Senior Kapoor.” Then Rhea shared about the time when her uncle, Boney Kapoor, used to call her a lizard. Rhea said, “Boney chachu (Uncle) used to call me chipkali (lizard) as I used to be so skinny. I never used to eat. But, by 13 or 14, I only saw food.”

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are once again collaborating on a film as producer and actor after Khoobsurat. The film titled Veere Di Wedding is a female-centric movie starring Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.

