On a train with Raees: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana calls him bro, son AbRam’s selfie-happy ways. See pics, videos

If you are going on a long train journey, say from Mumbai to Delhi, who would you like as your companion? In fact, we will make it easier, what if you can get to choose someone from Bollywood? Well, we would wish for Shah Rukh Khan every single time and our wish was granted when none other than Shah Rukh Khan decided to take the train ride from India’s commercial capital to its political one and we jumped aboard with him as well.

Massive crowds, fan hysteria and a Bollywood superstar in the midst of it all. The death of a fan during the train journey cast a pall of gloom on the whole enterprise.

Shah Rukh Khan, speaking about the unfortunate incident, told us at Delhi’s Nizamuddin station, “One of our colleagues was travelling with us. Her uncle came down to see her at Vadodara. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. It was really unfortunate. We started the journey thinking we all will travel, spend time with each other when one of your own loses someone one on a trip like this, it saddens us all… on behalf of everyone, our prayers and blessings are with the whole family. She has reached there. I just spoke to her. I think the burial is in an hour or half hour. We have some of our people with the family members there. Hopefully, God will bless her soon.”

The actor himself was reflective through the journey. He talked about Raees, waved to his fans and came back to interact with the media. A middle-class boy who made it big on the dint of his hard work, Shah Rukh had some hard luck tales to share from his earlier train travels. Talking about a particular incident when he shifted to Mumbai initially to try his luck in the industry, he recalled an incident when he was slapped by a woman. “I used to think that your seat belongs to you in a local train like any other train. So, once I was sitting on my berth and this lady came and started shouting at me. I could not understand what she was saying. I got up from my seat and she sat, and then somebody else also sat. I said it was my seat and she slapped me. I then quietly went and stood outside,” SRK recalled from the days of his struggle.

While saying nothing romantic ever happened to him when he was travelling on a train (no DDLJ story in case you are wondering), at one point of time he did vomit a lot aboard one though. “I had gone to Agra when I was young and I was very hungry. I drank this giant glass of pink lassi and it had an insect in it. On the way back to Delhi, I had to pull back the shutters as I was vomitting,” said SRK.

And when SRK was not wowing all with his funny stories and anecdotes, he was winning them over with his charm. Talking about romance, or its lack in today’s world, he said, “I think the times have changed a lot in terms of the language. Romance hasn’t changed. I think people have less time. I also find this whole rightly-so pushed for equality I think creates more buddy-feel between men and women… when you are buddies, you can’t romance. There is a whole wave which I notice with youngsters, because I have kids and some young actors and actresses talk to each other very differently,” he added.

“Romance has to have a little formality. Whether it’s ‘tehzeeb,’ going down on your knees, whether it is saying couplets in praise of a girl. I am from that school, I still believe in it. I think romance has to be formal. ‘Aur phir kya kar rahi hai?’ It can’t work like that, even if there is equality. I think romance has to be formal.”

Shah Rukh has a problem with the language of romance, circa 2017. “‘Aur phir kya kar rahi hai?’ It can’t work like that, even if there is equality. My daughter calls me bro. I want to ask her, and everyone, do they say it to other boys also? I am not saying it’s wrong, it’s really cool. But romance requires a little bit of formality, space, enjoyment. From the days of walking on the beach holding hands, to under starlit night to full moon night. All the connotation of romance needs time and formality and it can’t be that you’re in beach shorts and say ‘chal ek chakkar laga k aate hai bro’. It can’t work like that,” he said.

SRK feels Imtiaz Ali’s film may be an answer to that. “May be in Imtiaz’s film it might be there because I am playing kind of my age, 40s. Anushka, of course, is younger than me. There I’d say this formality because he belongs to that world, the romantic part of the film but the language is very Imtiaz. He is very modern thinking and has a different take on romance.”

And while on train, SRK was missing his son, AbRam. SRK said, “I wish I could have brought AbRam on this train ride. I love being around him. I went to Dubai recently and he was with me. People were clicking pics at the airport and he wanted to be in all the pictures. He was very upset when he was not allowed.”

