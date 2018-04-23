Omerta new trailer: Rajkummar Rao is spine-chilling as Omar Saeed Shaikh

Omerta new trailer: Rajkummar Rao chills the blood as Omar Saeed Shaikh. Omerta new trailer: Rajkummar Rao chills the blood as Omar Saeed Shaikh.

A brand new trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta’s Omerta has just hit the internet. The almost three-minute-long trailer opens with a shot of Rajkummar as Omar Saeed Shaikh torturing an individual. “You are conspiring to destroy Islam, but I won’t let that happen,” he says. And then there are shots of the World Trade Centre collapsing, followed by other quick shots of crimes Shaikh has committed.

The trailer then goes on to juxtapose the seemingly sane world of Shaikh as a British resident and Shaikh as the terrorist that he is. The word “Allah” is uttered multiple times by Rajkummar in the video as he claims himself to be the ‘saviour’ of the new world.

But what really stands out in the trailer is the one scene where Rajkummar is seen smiling while conversing with an inmate. It’s a chilling smile, a smile of a man who has nothing to lose and is scared of absolutely no one. The trailer ends with a gunshot.

Here’s the trailer:

Here’s our second trailer. #Omerta, coming out on 4th May. http://t.co/Hn7QOxCXPg — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 23, 2018

The film has already been screened at various prestigious film festivals, and to say that it has been received favourably everywhere would be an understatement.

Omerta is based on the life of terrorist Omar Saeed Shaikh, who was responsible for the attack on the Twin Towers, the 2002 kidnapping and murder of journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, among other heinous crimes.

Rajkummar Rao had earlier said in an interview that working on the film took a toll on him. “My first as an anti-hero and exhausting as an actor. To feel the hate towards another human being without any remorse can take quite a toll,” he had said of the movie.

Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta have previously collaborated on successful projects like Aligarh, Shahid and City Lights. Omerta will hit the screens on May 4, 2018.

