Hansal Mehta’s Omerta postponed, to release on May 4

Indian audiences would have to wait longer to experience Hansal Mehta directorial Omerta at the theatres. The film, based on the life of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh, was supposed to hit screens on April 20 but now the makers have shifted the release date. The film, which was earlier clashing with Patralekhaa’s Nanu Ki Janu, will now release on May 4. Earlier, when indianexpress.com spoke to Rajkummar Rao, he told us that the reports doing rounds about the change in release dates are true but he does not have any more information to share on it. Today, the makers confirmed that Omerta will now head to the theatres on May 4.

Director Hansal Mehta said, “We knew that it wouldn’t be a cake walk with the Censor Board given that the film has a fair bit of violence and strong language. We didn’t want cuts that would take away the essence of the film, so we had to wait. The Censor Board Chief and members of the revising committee understood how certain scenes could not be removed since they are essential for audiences to understand how a terrorist’s mind works. Hence the wait and that’s why a decision has been taken to release Omertà on May 4.”

Shot around London and India, Omerta features some of the deadliest terror attacks the world has witnessed in recent history, including the 1994 Delhi Kidnappings, the 9/11 World Trade Centre attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike. Omar Saeed’s brutal beheading of the American journalist Daniel Pearl is also a part of Omerta.

Rajkummar Rao had earlier shared that Omerta was perhaps the most difficult role he has taken up. He said that if his film Trapped was physically challenging, Omerta was emotionally and mentally haunting as he could not relate to this character in any sense.

“I was exploring the world which I had no idea about. I was exploring dark roots and secrets about that world and I was very disturbed while shooting for it because I had to play him for that. I had to believe in his ideologies and that was an extremely disturbing process. It is not something I really enjoyed doing,” the actor quipped.

