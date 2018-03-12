Omerta poster: Rajkummar Rao calls it his toughest character, see photos

Rajkummar Rao also tweeted a still from the film and wrote, “#Omerta the story of an Antagonist. Trailer will be out in 2 days. Easily the toughest character I’ve played till date.” Rajkummar Rao also tweeted a still from the film and wrote, “#Omerta the story of an Antagonist. Trailer will be out in 2 days. Easily the toughest character I’ve played till date.”

Rajkummar Rao had a successful 2017. The actor impressed us with roles in films like Trapped, Behen Hogi Teri, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton and Shadi Mein Zaroor Aana and also with his web series Bose: Dead/Alive. The actor is now set to hit the big screen again with Hansal Mehta’s Omerta. While its trailer will be launched on March 14, the makers, for now, have shared the first official poster of Omerta.

Rajkummar Rao also tweeted the poster and wrote, “Here’s the official poster of #Omerta. Film releasing on 20th April. Trailer out in two days. @mehtahansal.” Before the poster, the actor also tweeted a still from the film and wrote, “#Omerta the story of an Antagonist. Trailer will be out in 2 days. Easily the toughest character I’ve played till date.”

Director Hansal Mehta wrote, “The antagonist rises. Here is the poster for our newest offering #Omerta – the true story of Omar Saeed Sheikh. Trailer out on March 14, 2018. @RajkummarRao @SWISSENTERTAIN3 #KarmaMedia @Omerta2018.”

Anurag Kashyap also shared the poster on Twitter with caption, “Omertà is not an easy film to pitch, to sell .. about the most unsympathetic man.. a very hard character to play on screen and a harder film to make .. put together by the most courageous duo of @mehtahansal and @RajkummarRao . Looking forward to see it on screen..”

Omerta won accolades at the Toronto International Film Festival and Jio MAMI film festival last year. The intense drama film is based on the life of British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was freed in exchange for passengers of a hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1999 and was later accused of killing journalist Daniel Pearl.

Hansal Mehta earlier collaborated with Rajkummar in three back-to-back films — Shahid (2013), Citylights (2014) and Aligarh (2015).

