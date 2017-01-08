Om Puri was suffering in his last few years, says Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri shared a lot of time onscreen as well as offscreen. The duo were close friends and worked in several movies including Jaane Bhi Do Yaron and Mirch Masala. Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri shared a lot of time onscreen as well as offscreen. The duo were close friends and worked in several movies including Jaane Bhi Do Yaron and Mirch Masala.

Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri shared a lot of time onscreen as well as offscreen. The duo were close friends and worked in several movies including Jaane Bhi Do Yaron and Mirch Masala. Naseeruddin Shah expressed his condolences for Om Puri and called him as a brilliant and talented actor. The actor took to Twitter and shared, “We have lost very brilliant and talented actor it’s very big loss of our country and film industry rest and peace.”

In an interview with DNA, Naseeruddin spoke at length about Om Puri. “But his personal problems — in which I did not intervene at all — had left his mental and physical health in a shambles. I know for a fact that Om was really suffering during the last few years. And there was no way out of it. Though his death was sudden, I can’t say it was totally unexpected. In a way, death has relieved him of all the stress, and that includes the bad films he took on, I presume for financial reasons. Om took all the criticism on his chin, ” said the actor.

Also Read | He was too quiet, reserved for an acting student: FTII batchmates remember Om Puri

Naseeruddin also said that Om Puri never hesitated in doing small roles.”I think back on my rapport with him, I cannot recall one unlikeable incident. We were very close and most relaxed with one another. And we happily played walk-on parts or supporting parts in one another’s films. Om would often do cameos for my films, like that one scene in Sai Paranjpye’s Sparsh. I’d ask him if he didn’t feel embarrassed to be cast in such small roles. He would give gaalis and say, ‘Arrey yaar. I’m not doing it for you. I am doing it because I believe in the film.’ His faith in meaningful cinema was unshakeable.”