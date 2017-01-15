Om Puri’s son immerse actor’s ashes in sea

Om Puri’s son Ishaan did the ritual and was accompanied by his mother Nandita and actor Manoj Pahwa. Om Puri’s son Ishaan did the ritual and was accompanied by his mother Nandita and actor Manoj Pahwa.

The ashes of veteran actor Om Puri were immersed in the sea in Versova here today. Puri died on January 6, at the age of 66, after suffering a massive heart attack at his home. The actor’s son Ishaan did the ritual and was accompanied by his mother Nandita and actor Manoj Pahwa. Puri lived in Versova for over three decades and the family decided to do the last rituals in the same area.

The National award-winning actor’s last rites were performed in Oshiwara crematorium. Celebrities like Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Irrfan, Gulzar, Shakti Kapoor, Prakash Jha, Satish Kaushik, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Rahul Dholakia, Manoj Bajpayee, Ketan Mehta, Nawazuddin Siddique, Pankaj Kapoor, Ramesh Sippy, Shyam Benegal, Sudhir Mishra and Piyush Mishra others paid their last respects to the actor.

Puri was the major face of the parallel cinema movement alongside his contemporaries Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, working collectively in some of the biggest Indian classics like Bhumika, Aakrosh, Sparsh, Bhavni Bhavai, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Ata Hai, Mirch Masala, Sadgati, Arohan, Ardh Satya and Mandi.

The actor is also remembered for his cameo in Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning film Gandhi, which brought him into the limelight on international cinema platform. He appeared in Hollywood films, like City of Joy opposite Patrick Swayze, Wolf with Jack Nicholson, The Ghost and the Darkness opposite Val Kilmer, and was also seen in Charlie Wilson’s War which had Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts. He last worked with British acting icon Helen Mirren on The Hundred-Foot Journey.