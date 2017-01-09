We don’t have any suspicion in our minds over Om Puri’s death: Annu Kapoor

Actor Annu Kapoor along with sister Seema Kapoor (Om Puri’s first wife) organised a prayer meet in the memory of late actor Om Puri at a Gurudwara in D.N.Nagar Mumbai Actor Annu Kapoor along with sister Seema Kapoor (Om Puri’s first wife) organised a prayer meet in the memory of late actor Om Puri at a Gurudwara in D.N.Nagar Mumbai

Annu Kapoor who, along with sister Seema Kapoor (Om Puri’s first wife) organised a prayer meet in the memory of late actor Om Puri at a Gurudwara in D.N.Nagar, Andheri, Mumbai clarified that neither he nor Seema had any suspicion or doubts over the veteran’s death. While the cops may have registered a case of accidental death for Om Puri, Annu Kapoor presented his opinion while speaking briefly to the press after attending the prayer meet.

Said Annu, “Many theories keep coming up. There are people who like spinning such theories. You all know in such high profile cases, our police is efficient in solving it. Woh sab masalaa saamne aa jaayega. Jo investigative agencies hain, woh apna kaam karegi aur sachhai saamne aa jaayegi. So for me to talk about it would not be right.”

When asked if he had doubts or suspected anyone, Annu said, “We don’t have any doubts in our mind (over Om Puri’s death). If anyone else has any doubts and it reaches you (media) then that’s a different story. We don’t have the strength to think whether we should doubt anyone or not.”

Annu also thanked the media for supporting the family during this time of crisis while Seema said, “Sab kuch khatam ho jaata hai toh kuch bachta nahin hai kehne ko.”

Seema has also directed Om Puri in one of his last films called Mr. Kabbadi. Apart from Om Puri, the movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Sarika and Vinay Pathak. The film is currently in its post production and is slated to release sometime this year.

At the prayer meet one spotted many celebs including Govind Nihlani, Mita Vashisht, Anup Jalota, Seema Kapoor, Jaspinder Narula, Yashpal Sharma, Pawan Malhotra, Jackie Shroff and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, among others.

Meanwhile another prayer meet was organised at ISKCON temple by Puri’s second wife Nandita Puri where a galaxy of celebrities descended including the Bachchans, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dilip Tahil, Kabir bedi, Prakash Jha, Naseeruddin Shah with his entire family, Gulshan Grover, Mini Mathur, Prasoon Joshi, Poonam Dhillon, Vipul Shah, Govind Nihalani, Priya Dutt , Tinu Anand, Talat Aziz, Nandita Das, Prem chopra, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Kapoor, daughter Sanah Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Divya Dutta, Mukesh Khanna, Randhir Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Tisca Chopra, David Dhawan, Anubhav Sinha, Shabana Azmi, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Sharma and Shreyas Talpade.

