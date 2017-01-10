Om Puri’s postmortem reports head injury, driver says actor had consumed alcohol

Om Puri died early morning on January 6, 2017, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. Om Puri died early morning on January 6, 2017, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest.

According to Om Puri’s post-mortem report, there was a one-and-a-half inch deep and four centimetres long injury on his head. The actor’s driver has claimed that the actor had consumed alcohol the night before.

Om Puri died early morning on January 6, 2017, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. However, Mumbai Police have registered a case of accidental death and now new details have emerged around Puri’s death.

A source at Oshiwara police station has revealed that according to Puri’s post-mortem report, there was a one-and-a-half inch deep and four centimetres long injury on his head. The cause of the injury is not known yet.

Om Puri’s driver was the last person in contact with Puri before he passed away. The driver told the police, “Puri sir had consumed alcohol. He also wanted to meet his son Ishan but it didn’t happen. He was emotional during the evening, but I don’t think there is any suspicion about his death.”

Look at some exclusive pictures from Om Puri’s prayer meet:

At Om Puri’s prayer meet on Monday, his ex-wife Seema Kapoor addressed the media along with her brother, actor Annu Kapoor. Annu said, “We don’t have any doubts in our mind (over Om Puri’s death). If anyone else has any doubts and it reaches you (media) then that’s a different story. We don’t have the strength to think whether we should doubt anyone or not.”

Earlier, a source told Bollywood Hungama that Om Puri consumed alcohol at night and was found in his apartment’s kitchen by his manager. The website quotes Puri’s friend as saying, “His faithful secretary and friend Mr Mishra raised an alarm when Om wouldn’t open the door. When they finally got in, they found Om on the floor.”

Om Puri’s death came as a shock to all, and the whole of B-town sent their heartfelt condolences. A lot is written about him, and he is remembered as one of the finest actors we ever had. May his soul rest in peace while the investigation continues.

