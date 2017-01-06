Om Puri passes away after a massive heart attack

Om Puri has passed away after a massive heart attack. Om Puri has passed away after a massive heart attack.

Veteran actor Om Puri has passed away after a massive heart attack early on Friday morning. The actor was 66.

Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, filmmaker Ashok Pandit — a close friend of Puri — said,”Omji suffered from a massive heart attack in the morning today. We have just reached his residence.”

He also took to Twitter to share the news, “Sad & shocked to know that versatile actor Om Puri jee has expired due to heart attack early morning today. #RIP.”

Om Puri’s body is at his residence in Andheri and his old friends and colleagues from Bollywood have arrived to pay their last respects.

The actor has appeared in mainstream Bollywood cinema as well as Pakistani, British and Hollywood films. The actor has received an OBE as well as Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India.

Check what Bollywood celebs tweeted after Om Puri death news:

Goodbye Om! A part of me goes with you today. How can I ever forget those passionate nights we spent together talking about cinema & life ? — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 6, 2017

It’s a sad day for cinema … we just lost one of our greats… gone but will never be forgotten … #RIPOmPuri Saab … — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 6, 2017

RIP Om Puri.

We have lost one of our finest.

A talent, A Voice, A Spirit.

Will miss you Puri Saab. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 6, 2017

An alumnus of Film and Television Institute of India as well as National School of Drama, Puri was on the forefront of what was called art films movement in the 70s. He has worked in acclaimed films such as Bhavni Bhavai (1980), Sadgati (1981), Ardh Satya (1982), Mirch Masala (1986) and Dharavi (1992).

