Om Puri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajkummar Rao’s films to screen at JFF

Films such as Mr Kabaadi, The Fakir of Venice, Chausar and Trapped are among the ten shortlisted movies that will be screened at the eight edition of Jagran Film Festival (JFF), India’s BIG Travelling Film Festival this year. The film extravaganza begins July 1, and will be held at Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium, where over 130 movies from across the globe swill be showcased. The Fakir of Venice, featuring Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor, is a story of a strange relationship between two characters who are brought together to carry out a deception. Tope (The Bait), directed by Buddhadeb Dasgupta, set in the wilds of rural Bengal, is a film based on a macabre short story by Narayan Bandyopadhyay. In Horses of God, director Nabil Ayoush portrays the mindset of suicide bombers. The film features Abdelilah Rachid, Abdelhakim Rachi and Hamza Souidek.

Purple Horizons, based on the immigrant issues with Syria at the centre, the movies revolves around Meryem, who lost her family members because of sinking the migrant boat inthe Aegean Sea near Bodrum Kos Island while trying to escape the war of Aleppo. Bravo Virtuoso is a tale of Alik, a young virtuoso clarinetist of a classical orchestra, who is forced to accept contracts intended for a hired killer, called the ‘Virtuoso’ to save his orchestra.”Golden Five” from Macedonia has an unsolved murder of five students at its core. Doctor Rakhmabai, directed by Anant Mahadevan, is a movie based on the story of Rukhmabai, or Rakhmabai, an Indian woman who became one of the first practising woman doctors in colonial India. Tanishtha Chatterjee plays the protagonist.

Mr Kabaadi is the last film featuring Om Puri. A satire directed by his wife Seema Kapoor and would be screened as the closing film of the festival.Directed by Sagar Sarhadi, Chausar will be presented in the special section ‘Cinema out of the box’ and is awaiting its release.Starring actor Rajkumar Rao, Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped will also be showcased at the festival after enthralling the audience in cinema halls.

Some of the prominent sections of the Festival are World Panorama, Indian Showcase, Jagran Shorts, Jagran Discovery,Country Focus and the Retrospective of films. The 2017 edition of the JFF will traverse from Delhi tothe Indian hinterlands of Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad,Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore,Hisar, Ludhiana, Meerut, Raipur, and culminate in Mumbai. The fest ends on July 5.

