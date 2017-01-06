Om Puri dead: Shabana Azmi mourns loss, says will miss ‘the fun, the laughter’. See their pics together

Om Puri dead: Om Puri and Shabana Azmi has done a number of films together, both in Bollywood and Hollywood. Om Puri dead: Om Puri and Shabana Azmi has done a number of films together, both in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Om Puri’s death left his fans and colleagues shocked. The veteran actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday morning. Tributes poured in for Om Puri from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people in the industry such as Mahesh Bhatt, Boman Irani, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Priety Zinta, Neha Dhupia and many others. However, Shabana Azmi — Om Puri’s co-star in 14 films — found it hard to come to terms with the loss.

The actor shared the silver screen with Om Puri multiple times. We saw the duo spreading their magic in some classics. The list of Bollywood films where we saw Om Puri and Shabana Azmi together were: Mrityudand (1997), Muhafiz (1994), Dharavi (1993), Antarnaad (1992), Disha (1991), Susman (1988), Paar (1985), Sparsh (1984), Mandi (1983), Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai (1981).

But this is not it. These two powerful actors have also done a number of Hollywood films together. They include The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2013), In Custody (1994), and City of Joy (1992).

Shabana took to Twitter to express her shock on Om Puri’s death news. She posted, “Om Puri! You have left us all too early.. i am so so sorry..The fun the laughter the arguments so vividly etched in my mind..Will miss you.”

She also shared details of his funeral. “OM Puri undergoing postmortem at Cooper Hospital.Will be taken to Trishul around 3pm Funeral at Oshiwara electric crematorium around 6pm,” she wrote on Twitter.

Om Puri passed away after a massive heart attack early on Friday morning. The actor was 66. Om Puri’s friends and colleagues from Bollywood reached his Andheri residence to pay their last respects to the actor. Puri’s body was taken to Cooper hospital for postmortem, following which the funeral will take place.

