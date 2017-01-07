Om Puri a warm-hearted, colossal actor: Gurinder Chadha

British filmmaker of Sikh origin Gurinder Chadha mourned the demise of veteran actor Om Puri, whom she directed for her next project Viceroy’s House, saying that she will miss working with him. British filmmaker of Sikh origin Gurinder Chadha mourned the demise of veteran actor Om Puri, whom she directed for her next project Viceroy’s House, saying that she will miss working with him.

British filmmaker of Sikh origin Gurinder Chadha mourned the demise of veteran actor Om Puri, whom she directed for her next project “Viceroy’s House”, saying that she will miss working with him. Om Puri died on Friday morning. He was 66. Chadha tweeted some jovial moments from the sets of “Viceroy’s House” — a true story of the final months of British rule in India. The film will be released in India and globally by Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment on March 3, 2017.

She tweeted: “Goodbye my dear, warm-hearted, colossal actor and all round wonderful human being. I will miss showing you our work together and you teasing me about it over a drink. Love and peace. Happy times in set Viceroys House with Om Puri, Huma Qureshi.” A Padma Shri awardee and National Award-winning talent, Om Puri died following a heart attack here. His work extended from theatre, television, Indian films to those in Britain and the US too.

A National School of Drama alumnus, Om Puri also featured in movies like “Mirch Masala” and explored his ability to dabble in the comedy genre with “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, “Chachi 420”, “Hera Pheri”, “Malamaal Weekly” and more. Om Puri also nurtured an international career, which started with a cameo in Richard Attenborough’s “Gandhi”.