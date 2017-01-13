Ok Jaanu public reaction: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry leaves audience pleased

Ok Jaanu public reaction: Comparisons with the original film Ok Kanmani couldn’t be drawn as not many had watched the Tamil movie that had Dulquer Salmaan playing the lead. This Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer got a good star. Ok Jaanu public reaction: Comparisons with the original film Ok Kanmani couldn’t be drawn as not many had watched the Tamil movie that had Dulquer Salmaan playing the lead. This Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer got a good star.

It is Friday the 13th but that has not been unlucky for Ok Jaanu as it opened to decent strength at a multiplex that we visited for public review. The first show saw a good turnout of 40 to 50 people, mostly comprising of college-going teenagers. And they did enjoy the filmy affair dished out by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

Said a viewer, “It was nice to see Aditya and Shraddha coming together again after Aashiqui 2. And we did love their onscreen chemistry. Both are perfectly matched and suited the plot and characters well.”

The concept of live-in also found takers among the young audience. “It’s a very relevant issue and we do identify with the concept. Live-in is a very good way of identifying how compatible one is with the other and it is not seen as a taboo any longer, ” opined another viewer.

Comparisons with Aashiqui 2 elicited mixed reactions from audience with some rooting for the new film while others vouching by the Bhatt’s musical. On the musical front, viewers felt the melody of Ok Jaanu was hummable. Comparisons with the original film Ok Kanmani couldn’t be drawn as not many had watched the Tamil movie that had Dulquer Salmaan playing the lead.

For the moment, Ok Jaanu’s only competition at the box-office will be Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone starrer xXx which will open in theatres across India tomorrow. It remains to be seen of Ok Jaanu can halt the march of xXx juggernaut that is all geared up to roll in full fury.

