Ok Jaanu song Enna Sona: After tripping on The Humma song, it is time for love. Watch video

Ok Jaanu: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur new song, Enna Song, is new ballad of Bollywood. Ok Jaanu: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur new song, Enna Song, is new ballad of Bollywood.

Ok Jaanu’s album is for sure a good end to 2016. After seducing us with The Humma Song and sending us on a happy trip with the title track, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur give us a romantic number sung by Arijit Singh. The title of the song, Enna Sona, might puzzle you and make you think, ‘no man, yet again a remake!’ but the moment you start listening to it, you get a pleasant surprise.

Dangal Movie Review.

The song starts with Aditya and Shraddha clicking a selfie to capture the moment after their first fight. Slowly, we are introduced to the romantic moments they have shared with each other, which looks extremely realistic and for sure, sets high relationship goals for all jaanus out there.

While the feeling of love sinks in us through Arijit’s voice, the visuals have the same effect on the audience. And just like their previous film, Aashiqui 2, rain plays a huge part in their romance in this film too.

Listen to Ok Jaanu’s new song Enna Sona.

But with a sense of love, comes a sense of differences and problems, which Gulzar Sahab has very aptly expressed through his poetic lyrics. The duo, which had cast a spell on the audience with their last outing, have a lot of expectations awaiting them. While Aashiqui 2 was a super hit film of 2013, will Ok Jaanu offer the same magic? Well, only future has the answer to it.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The film, which is a Tamil remake of Mani Ratnam’s O Kandhal Kanmani, has been directed by Shaad Ali and will release on January 13, 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd