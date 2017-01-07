Ok Jaanu actor Aditya Roy Kapur prefers marriage over live-in relationships

Aditya Roy Kapur talks about his choice: marriage or live-in relationship. Aditya Roy Kapur talks about his choice: marriage or live-in relationship.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming film Ok Jaanu shows a couple living together before they go their separate ways to fulfil their career goals. The actor is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor, with whom he gave his first hit film Aashiqui 2. On being asked whether he relates to the concept of live-in relationships, the actor said it depends from person to person but given an option he would prefer marriage over living together.

In an interview to Catchnews, Aditya said, “I think live-in relationship works for a few people and it doesn’t for others. I have never done it, so I can’t speak about the pros and cons. I don’t know if that will work for me or not, but I am definitely not close to the idea. For an arrangement like that to succeed, one needs to have the right feeling for the right person. I believe in the institution of marriage, but I am not ready for marriage either.”

The actor said that he is extremely excited about OK Jaanu because it is very different from Aashiqui 2. He feels that the subject of OK Jaanu is fresh and tackles a different issue.

On his equation with once rumoured girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor, he said, “We share friendship off screen and we have tried to explore that comfort to be translated on screen.” Aditya recently spoke about how he aspires to work with Aamir Khan for his inspiring body of work.

Ok Jaan also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles. The film, which is a Tamil remake of Mani Ratnam’s O Kandhal Kanmani, has been directed by Shaad Ali and will release on January 13.

