Odisha schoolgirl runs away from home to meet Varun Dhawan

A 16-year-old schoolgirl, who ran away from her home in Odisha to become an actor in Mumbai, was found last week after roaming around the city for three days. According to the police, the girl, who lives in Cuttack with her family, left home without informing them ten days ago, taking a train to Mumbai. After realising that she was missing, her parents registered a missing person’s complaint al Lalbag police station in Cuttack. A team of police officials from Cuttack reached Mumbai to trace the girl. Bhandup police extended their help in finding the girl, as her last location was traced to eastern suburbs.

Once in Mumbai, the police said that the girl kept moving constantly around the city. However, as her cell phone was not switched off, the girl’s mother called her the day she arrived in the city. “The mother pleaded with her to return, but the daughter threatened to commit suicide if she called again,” said a police officer. In the three days that the girl was in the city, the police said she visited filmcity in Goregaon, where she hoped to meet Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, apart from several locations in South Mumbai. “The girl was in touch with certain people in Mumbai who promised to help her enter the film industry,” said Sanjeev Arora, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack.

With the girl leading the police on a chase around the city, the Odisha Police flew the girl’s parents to Mumbai three days after the girl went missing. The police said they asked the mother to call the girl and appeal to her to meet her once before proceeding with her plans. An officer involved in the investigation said the girl was asked to meet her parents at the domestic airport in Santacruz, where police personnel clad in plainclothes stopped her from running away again. Arora said the role of the parents was crucial in the rescue.

The girl was taken to Airport police station and counselled before her parents took her home, police said. The officer added that after the girl was found, the police examined her cell phone to find that she had planned her escape to Mumbai in detail, making several Google searches of trains to Mumbai and reading up on filmcity and Varun Dhawan.