October song Theher Ja: Banita Sandhu is stealing glances at Varun Dhawan in this breezy romantic track

After Shantanu Moitra’s spellbinding October theme, Abhishek Arora brings to us the first song “Theher Ja” from the Varun Dhawan film. Sung by Armaan Malik and penned by Abhiruchi Chand, “Theher Ja” wonderfully lives up to the standards set by the melodious theme song of the film.

“Theher Ja” is a beautiful romantic track based on the blossoming relationship between Dan and Shiuli (Banita Sandhu). Unlike most of the love songs currently, the visuals of “Theher Ja” are very slice-of-life and follow the everyday happenings of the two protagonists’ life. While Banita’s stealing glances suggest that she has been hoarding feelings for her fellow trainee, Varun looks too engaged in his work, giving an intense look throughout the clip.

“Theher Ja” could very well be called the first good romantic song of the year. In times when rehashed numbers are the norm, an original composition like this is bound to stand out. Kenneth Basumatari’s mixing along with the tunes of Ankur Mukherjee (Electric Guitars) and Ketan Sodha (Electric Bass) add a very breezy overtone to the song. Buddhu Sa Mann fame Abhiruchi’s lyrics in the song are simple yet meaningful.

Touted as an unusual tale of love, October is the story of Dan and Shiuli, two hotel management trainees training in the same five-star hotel. The film narrates how a career-oriented Dan’s life turns upside down when his is the first name that Shiuli utters after meeting with a traumatic accident. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October releases on April 13, 2018.

