October: Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu’s innocent love will warm the cockles of your heart

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu's October hits the screens on April 13.

Since his debut in 2012, Varun Dhawan has comfortably carved a place of his own and become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. And his upcoming film October looks like another game-changer in the actors’ repertoire as it is a stark departure from Dhawan’s previous roles in light-hearted comedies. Billed as an unusual love story, October stars debutante Banita Sandhu opposite Varun.

While the film’s trailer hit the internet earlier this month and took the industry by the storm, Varun has now shared two new photos from October. Varun is in his usual Dan look from the film but unlike the previous clips, in these photos, Banita is sporting an extremely short boy cut. Both the sun-kissed photos feature the same shot of the couple tied up in a warm embrace but are taken from different angles.

There is also a certain freshness to Banita Sandhu’s non-glamorous look in the photos. While October marks Sandhu’s entry to Bollywood, she is a known face in the ad industry. Though she hasn’t got a lot of screen space in the videos released till now, we have high expectations from this newcomer. We will only find out how she fares when October hits the theatres on April 13.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Varun wrote, “DaN and shiuli @BanitaSandhu #october4ever.” Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, October follows the story of two hotel management trainees, Dan and Shiuli. Dan’s life turns real topsy-turvy when Shiuli meets with a traumatic accident and his name is the first one that she takes after gaining consciousness.

On the other hand, October’s music videos have also caught the attention of fans. While the theme song by Shantanu Moitra struck a chord with the music aficionados, its first song video titled “Theher Ja Tu” sung by Armaan Malik was equally loved.

