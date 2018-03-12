October trailer: Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu’s unusual love story will tug at your heartstrings

October trailer: The Shoojit Sircar film is set to release on April 13 this year. October trailer: The Shoojit Sircar film is set to release on April 13 this year.

Varun Dhawan’s next film October looks intriguing to the core, and this we can say after watching the trailer of this Shoojit Sircar directorial. The film which also marks the debut of Banita Sandhu is ‘a story about love’. Varun, who is currently shooting for Sui Dhaga launched the trailer of October with his team in Mumbai today.

Varun has played convincing romantic roles before. Be it Badrinath Ki Dulhania or Judwaa 2, he has managed to strike the right chord with his viewers. But this time, the actor is seen playing a sweet yet mischievous boy, trying to get into the hospitality industry. Varun portrays a hotel management student who is working in a five-star hotel as part of the trainee program.

Earlier, talking about the film, Varun tweeted, “October is not a movie about love at first sight. It’s not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates…” and the trailer does prove him right.

In the two and a half minute long trailer, we meet Dan played by Varun, who is not happy with his internship. Amid all the frustration, the only solace he finds is in his friend Shiuli aka Banita. After a couple of events which arouse curiosity and suspense around Dan and Shiuli’s relationship, we get to know there are things beyond their love story. Varun is seen walking in and out of a hospital. It is Shiuli who is admitted and Dan becomes her caretaker of sorts. In what possibly could be the result of an accident which lands Shuili on the hospital bed, we see that the first person she remembers is Dan.

What happens between Dan and Shuili? Why all she remembers is him while he is completely avert to Shuili’s feelings? We also see Dan asking some questions, the answers to which we’ll get only when October releases. The trailer has surely left us curious to dig into the details of its plot.

Watch the trailer here:

An official statement read that Varun’s profession playes very integral part to his character and environment in the film, which shapes up the events that follow.

Earlier, it was reported that Varun was required to work on all departments in the film – a housekeeping guy, a front desk manager, a laundry man, a waiter and more. In fact, he shot for his character in a real hotel in Delhi where he spent time observing the way all the employees worked. He picked up their ways and mannerism which seems to have been perfectly incorporated in the film.

Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all but baby I can’t help myself. #OctoberTrailer out tomorrow @BanitaSandhu @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @writeonj pic.twitter.com/LOpuiyFqnD

— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 11, 2018

The actor chose to launch the trailer of this much anticipated project in a unique way. He went live in the theatre on the big screen while travelling towards the venue of the launch. Throughout the journey, the actor spoke about how special October was for him.

Post the trailer launch, October team will go live on Varun Dhawan’s Facebook account where they will speak with the fans about their thoughts on the trailer. Later in the evening, the team will mark its presence in Mumbai’s Sophia College to talk about October, going live on Varun Dhawan’s Instagram account.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is set to release on April 13, 2018.

