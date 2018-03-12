October trailer: Five major takeaways from Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu’s unusual romance

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu’s October is hitting the screens on April 13. Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu’s October is hitting the screens on April 13.

The trailer for Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October hit the internet on February 12 and it is every bit intriguing. Varun and Banita essay the roles of Dan and Shiuli respectively, two young hotel management trainees. While Banita is seen progressing through her training, it gets the better out of Varun. Tragedy strikes when Banita meets with a life-altering accident and things are never the same again. Here are five major takeaways from the trailer of this Shoojit Sircar directorial:

Unconventional love story

October has been touted as a unique love story devoid of any run-of-the-mill tropes ever since its announcement was made. Living up to the image, in the trailer too, fans are not inflicted with stock shots of the hero and the heroine falling in love at first sight. We are not even sure if both of them are cognizant of the fact that they love each other. While Dan keeps wondering why Shuili asked, “Where is Dan?” when she gained consciousness for the first time after a traumatic accident, Shuili does most of the talking through her eyes.

A poignant tale of loss

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in one of the posters for October. Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in one of the posters for October.

Be it the music or the unique storytelling style of Sircar, there is a foreboding sense of poignancy that viewers are left with after watching the trailer. With the mystery around Banita’s accident and why she asks for Varun to the fact that he cares about her more than he is warranted to, all the incidents add up to the mystique around the film’s plot.

Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi’s unique storytelling

Having worked together in films like Piku and Vicky Donor, there is no doubting the fact that Juhi and Shoojit bring something amusing to the plate when they team up. No wonder that October’s trailer also leaves viewers wondering about the film’s unusual plot. Case in point is the conversation between Varun and Sahil Vedoliyaa, where the former expresses disbelief over him having been to an ICU twice. In an essentially comic retort, Varun’s friend mentions that he is talking about that very day and its previous one. But surprisingly, there is nothing comic about the scene or the way the two actors deliver the conversation.

Banita Sandhu’s transformation

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in a still from the trailer. Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in a still from the trailer.

Though Banita Sandhu’s character Shuili is given a scarce number of dialogues in the trailer, she is able to make an impression with the way she carries herself. Despite being a debutant, her expressions are evocative. One thing that really caught our eye was the way she transformed herself after the accident.

A pacifying background score

AR Rahman and Komail Shayan’s background score for October definitely adds a certain sombre undertone to the film. Previously, October’s 10-second teaser had also left music aficionados impressed with a sample of the film’s signature violin melody.

