October theme: Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar give fans its melancholic melody, watch video

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu star Shoojit Sircar's October.

One thing that especially stands out in the October trailer is its rich background score and the way director Shoojit Sircar has employed it in the film. It has a kind of melancholic appeal to itself and is indeed a beautiful rendition incorporating some of the most profound tunes from a variety of instruments.

The makers have now decided to release the full-blown version of the melody digitally and reportedly the decision was made after fans made widespread requests to Dhawan and the film’s team. The video features Shoojit along with other members of the team meeting up with different musicians for creating the film’s main melody. It starts with George Joseph and Artem Panteleev’s piano notes and moves to Sophia Kiprskaya playing the harp. We also get glimpses of Rohan Roy working the violin followed by Ilya Ten’s cello tunes while Pavel Zhukov plays the viola.While the rest of the video features some previous shots from the trailer itself, the theme song makes the sequences even more beautiful.

October is said to be an unusual love story starring Varun Dhawan (Dan) and Banita Sandhu (Shiuli) as hotel management trainees. Both the young stars are training in the same five-star hotel. While Varun’s character is a career-oriented boy and all that he can think of is his work, Banita seems to be taking special notice of him during their training programme. Tragedy strikes when Shuli meets with an accident and is subsequently bed-ridden. The mystery intensifies as she utters Dan’s name the moment she opens her eyes after the accident. What unfolds next in the narrative is Dan’s journey to discover why was he the first person to be called upon by Shiuli.

October will release on April 13.

