October teaser review and reactions: LIVE UPDATES

The teaser for Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film October was released today. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the Delhi-set slice-of-life love story also stars a new face Banita Sandhu in the lead. Shoojit has earlier directed her in one of his commercials, and thought she had a certain ‘freshness’ to add to the film.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Varun Dhawan wrote, “On the day of love , i wana thank u for all ur love by sharing my unsual story of love #OCTOBER on #octoberday tomorrow tune in at 11am Tommorow for the #octoberfeeler.” In an interview earlier, Varun said that October is an unusual romantic tale which explores the kind of love that comes without any expectations. Shot majorly in Delhi, October’s shoot was wrapped up in just 38 days. October hits the theaters on April 13, 2018.
The teaser captures a sunny winter morning beautifully as the haunting melody of a violin plays in the backdrop. Though the two actors' faces aren't revealed much, the audience is surely left asking for more. To say that the teaser has 'teased' the viewers won't be wrong. We are also reminded of Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera seeing October's 30-second clip.