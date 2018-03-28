October song Tab Bhi Tu: This Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu song is heart-wrenching

October song Tab Bhi Tu has Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu wandering in hope and pain. October song Tab Bhi Tu has Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu wandering in hope and pain.

After “October theme” and “Theher Ja”, the makers of October have come out with another heart-wrenching number “Tab Bhi Tu”. The song in the voice of music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan explores the complexity of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu’s relationship in the movie. Penned by Tanveer Ghazi, this Anupam Roy composition will make you yearn for your beloved. The song captures the pain of Dan (Varun) and Shiuli (Banita) who seem to be in love with each other. It acquaints us with the feelings of the two who are either weighed down by their strong feelings or are uncertain about the future. In this three-minute long rendition, we see both Varun and Banita wandering in hope and pain and the tears flowing through their eyes leaves you wondering about the reason for their desolation.

The trailer and the first song of the Shoojit Sircar directorial has already left the audiences with many questions like “Are Varun and Banita in love?”, “Is it only Banita’s character Shiuli who is in love with Dan (Varun’s character)?”, “Did they have a break-up?”. Considering the unique storytelling style of Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi, the unusual love tale of October seems to have escalated the interest of cinephiles for this April 13 release.

Varun took a break from the shoot of his next film Sui Dhaaga also starring Anushka Sharma to launch the song in Delhi. The star cast of the film along with director Sircar flew down to the national capital to release the song amidst huge fan frenzy.

October has Varun playing the character of a hotel management trainee Dan who is too dedicated towards his work but the accident of his fellow mate Banita leave him worried more than others which raises eyebrows. In the words of Shoojit Sircar, the film is a “less-explored territory, which belongs to an ‘off-beat’ zone. It is another effort to explore the moments out of simple situations of life.”

