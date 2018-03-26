October actor Banita Sandhu: I was amazed to see my own performance in the film

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu will share the screen space in October, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu will share the screen space in October, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar did not hold workshops for the actors of his forthcoming film October as he wanted raw emotions, says newcomer Banita Sandhu. “Shoojit Sir wanted raw emotions, hence there were no workshops held for us. This helped us to explore ourselves and bring out our emotions in the most natural manner,” Banita said in a statement.

“I could not have asked for a better debut than October. Having worked with him in an ad before, Shoojit Sir is par excellence,” she added. Her co-star Varun Dhawan, known for films like Judwaa 2 and Badlapur, called Sircar a “genius”.

“His style of working has not only made me grow as an actor but also changed me personally as a human being. My brief was simple, I had to play myself onscreen. I was amazed to see my own performance in the film and it wouldn’t have been possible without him,” said the son of filmmaker David Dhawan.

October is set to release on April 13. A few days ago, the makers had given fans a treat by releasing the music video for its first song titled “Theher Ja.” Varun announced on Twitter today, that the second song “Tab Bhi Tu” will be out on March 28.

Touted to be an unusual love story, October follows the life of two hotel management trainees, Dan and Shiuli and how a career-oriented Dan’s life turns topsy-turvy when his is the first name Shiuli takes when she gains consciousness after a traumatic accident.

