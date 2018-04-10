October feast: Varun Dhawan turns a hotel employee in real life. See photos

Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar clicked during the promotions of October in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar clicked during the promotions of October in Mumbai.

The promotions of this week’s release October has been in full swing for almost a week now. From visiting the sets of television reality shows to releasing the songs of the film in public, actors Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu have been doing it all. Their latest stop was a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Varun and Banita, who plays the role of hotel management trainees in the Shoojit Sircar directorial, got into the skin of their character yet again as they organised a feast for journalists and hotel employees.

On Monday, Varun as Dan and Banita as Shiuli cooked meals, baked cakes and did laundry at Holiday Inn in Mumbai and the director Shoojit Sircar accompanied them. Varun as always was a powerhouse of energy as he took the kitchen and chopped fruits for his many fans. Banita looked glamorous as she sported her short-haired look from the movie. The purpose of the tour to the hotel was to give the audience a first-hand experience of the life of the characters which will come to life on the silver screen on April 13.

Varun shared a collage of photographs from the ‘feast day’ on his Twitter handle with the caption, “My day today #OctoberFeast”. The October team also hosted a grand lunch at the hotel where they took upon themselves the responsibility to serve their guests.

Check out the photos of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhi as they flaunt their newly acquired hotel management skills.

Varun Dhawan clicked during the October feast at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan clicked during the October feast at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Shoohit Sircar’s unusual love story October. Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Shoohit Sircar’s unusual love story October.

Varun Dhawan in a conversation with Banita Sandhu. Varun Dhawan in a conversation with Banita Sandhu.

Varun Dhawan essays the role of a hotel management trainee in October. Varun Dhawan essays the role of a hotel management trainee in October.

Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar showcase their kitchen skills during the October feast in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar showcase their kitchen skills during the October feast in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan gets into the shoes of a hotel management trainee as he promotes October in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan gets into the shoes of a hotel management trainee as he promotes October in Mumbai.

October actor Varun Dhawan clicked with his fans and hotel employees. October actor Varun Dhawan clicked with his fans and hotel employees.

Banita Sandhu promotes her Bollywood debut October in Mumbai. Banita Sandhu promotes her Bollywood debut October in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu get photographed during October promotions. Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu get photographed during October promotions.

Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu and Shoojit Sircar enjoy a meal during the promotions of October. Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu and Shoojit Sircar enjoy a meal during the promotions of October.

October is an unconventional story of love which marks the Bollywood debut of Banita and will bring out a never-seen-before avatar of Varun who has until now starred mostly in masala entertainers. The film is bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd