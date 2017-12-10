October: New photos of Varun Dhawan and newcomer Banita Sandhu are making us hopeful for the film

Varun Dhawan and newcomer Banita Sandhu starrer October team finished the last day of the shoot in Manali recently and it seems the stills are from the same location. Varun Dhawan and newcomer Banita Sandhu starrer October team finished the last day of the shoot in Manali recently and it seems the stills are from the same location.

Varun Dhawan and newcomer Banita Sandhu starrer October has been making headlines for a while now. The Shoojit Sircar film, a Delhi-set slice-of-life love story written by Juhi Chaturvedi, has already wrapped up its shooting. The new stills of the actors are turning out to be a visual treat for fans. The film’s team finished the last day of the shoot in Manali recently and it seems the stills are from the same location.

Glimpses from Shoojit Sircar’s forthcoming film October is generating some positive vibes. Varun Dhawan is seen trying to find his way and he looks dapper dressed in the jacket, while the debutante Banita Sandhu cuddles a dog in the still.

Banita Sandhu is making her Bollywood debut with October. Shoojit has earlier directed Banita in one of his commercials, and thought she had a certain ‘freshness’ to add to the film. Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu film is set to release on 13 April 2018.

See new stills of October staring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu:

Director Shoojit Sircar had earlier shared about October, “It is a genre that I have always wanted to delve in. While love and romance have been entwined with Indian cinema, there is abundance in that emotion that everyone can have their own interpretations of. Juhi (Chaturvedi) and I have always tried to create stories from the reflections of real life moments that we see around us. October is another effort to explore those moments out of simple situations of life.”

