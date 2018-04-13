October movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

This week’s big Bollywood release is Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October. While we can’t wait to see Varun playing against type in this unique story about love, the film also promises to be a shot in the arm for the romance genre in Bollywood. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar and penned by Juhi Chaturvedi, October also stars Gitanjali Rao, Sahil Vedoliyaa and Prashant Singh in pivotal roles.
Talking to indianexpress.com about October, director Shoojit Sircar said, “The idea was there with me from 2004. It is an intensely personal story. A few things happened in my life, which I can talk about once the film is released. So, it stayed with me since then, and then we worked on it. There is no definition to love. It is a feeling. So, I say feel October, experience October.”
Follow all the live updates about Varun Dhawan’s October:
Highlights
In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, October writer Juhi Chaturvedi talked at length about the character of Dan (Varun Dhawan) in the film. She said, “If there is something called unconditional love, something called surrender, something called ‘purity of emotions,’ like when you do things knowing that there is nothing you are going to get in return, Dan is the kind of character who will force you to believe in that kind of love.”
Amitabh Bachchan: "OCTOBER film, एक पुष्प 'हरृंगार' ( harshringaar ) का, gentle, soft, श्री Krishn called it 'Paarijaat', in Bengal 'Shiuli' unique tree, does not wait flowers to give fruits or seeds... blooms in moonlight... sheds the flowers before sunrise, like a weeping shower..."
Karan Johar: "#October is absolutely beautiful... just beautiful....sucks you into its world and absorbs you completely...I felt like I was standing there with the characters and feeling their every beat and emotion....@ShoojitSircar and @writeonj are a genius team!"
Pooja Bhatt: "My heartfelt wishes to the cast & crew of #October for their release today.This is the kind of film we must support because it is made with sheer conviction,belief & most importantly by independent producers-a rare breed in a world that has been taken over by corporate mindsets."
Taapsee Pannu: "Having watched #October only one word comes to my mind “Beautiful” and that’s the feeling it leaves behind @ShoojitSircar and @writeonj you are a kickass combo! @Varun_dvn I have never seen u so effortless on screen before! @BanitaSandhu welcome to movies 💞"
Ayushmann Khurrana: "Subtlety in love is rare. And that too on the celluloid is the rarest form of cinema. #October celebrates true selfless love. @Varun_dvn’s innocence is so endearing. @BanitaSandhu is a great discovery. Thank you @ShoojitSircar da @writeonj @ronnielahiri da ♥️"
Sophie Choudry: "Ur a brilliant actor @Varun_dvn but more than that u are a beautiful human being and that’s what shows through in the way u have portrayed Dan. Such an honest, endearing, sensitive performance.I now know why this film meant so much to u❤️ Congrats & All the best team #October"