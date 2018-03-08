When October actor Varun Dhawan had sleepless nights

Varun Dhawan is prepping hard for October. Varun Dhawan is prepping hard for October.

Being an actor is a tough job. Many a times, film stars have to test their own limits to do justice to their roles. Such is the story of actor Varun Dhawan who will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar’s October.

In order to get honest performances out of his actors, Shoojit got all of them to go through various drills. Varun was asked to not sleep some nights so that he can look a certain way for the film.

For a few scenes in October, Shoojit Sircar wanted Varun Dhawan to look like a grim, sombre person. Sircar, who is known to attach a sense of authenticity to his films, wanted Varun to look as natural as possible and not use makeup.

Without any hesitation, Varun followed the director’s vision and the makers are now in awe of what has translated on to the screen. Reports are that Varun Dhawan will be seen in a very different avatar in October.

“Yes, I usually do this with many of my actors. I used this during Pink as well. A couple of scenes with Varun required extensive emotional outbursts. It was a performance that needed him to appear quite exhausted. People needed to see depth in his overall demeanor, coupled with a tired voice. So, I asked him to not sleep at night prior to such scenes,” said Shoojit Sircar.

October’s trailer will be hitting the internet soon. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in the lead roles. It is set to release on April 13, 2018.

