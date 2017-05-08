Nutan’s bungalow robbed, teenaged robbers arrested

Police have reportedly arrested the gang of burglars who robbed Nutan’s bungalow. Police have reportedly arrested the gang of burglars who robbed Nutan’s bungalow.

Late actor Nutan’s hill-top bungalow in Mumbra continues to court controversies. Police on Saturday arrested a gang of burglars for breaking into the bungalow and making off with silverware and idols, among other things, collectively worth Rs 1 lakh. The crime took place on Friday. Most of the accused are teenagers.

About three years ago, a newborn’s body had been found in a swimming pool attached to the sprawling home of the late film doyen. In Friday’s case, police said that the six teenage robbers armed with sharp weapons broke into the vacant bungalow atop the Parsik hills around 3.45am and attacked the three security guards deputed there by the actor’s family.

“The gang lobbed stones at the guards and then attacked them. The accused entered the bungalow and picked up whatever they could before fleeing,” said an officer.

“The head of the security team, Kailash Tukaram Nigudkar, reported the incident to police on Friday morning and we alerted our informers. Soon, we got a tip-off about four youths from Kalwa slums boasting about a night ‘expedition’. Our team reached the spot and rounded of the boys. During interrogation, they confessed to having committed the crime,” an officer said.

The four arrested youths-Chandan Satyendra Sinha (21), Uday Jhan (19), Suraj Tarkeshwar Singh (18) and Jitu Gutam (19)- confessed to the crime and revealed the names of their other two aides, said the police.

Police said the gang wanted to earn quick money to splurge on drugs and alcohol.

