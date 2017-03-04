Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan is no less beautiful than her grandmom, see pics

Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan looks as gracful as her grandmom. Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan looks as gracful as her grandmom.

While we were gushing over the chic looks and style statement of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, here is another star kid who has got the right credentials to make it big in Bollywood. She is the granddaughter of Nutan, the reigning actor of 1960s and 1970s Indian cinema, Pranutan Bahl.

Pranutan, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, has taken internet by storm with her elegant and beautiful pictures. The 24-year-old young girl came under the public eye after she shared some of her lovely pictures on her social media account.

Interestingly, Pranutan is carrying forward the legacy of her grandmother as she looks as graceful and charming as Nutan looked in the 70s. The actor did some of the unconventional roles and gave powerful performances in movies like Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Anari, Chhalia, Saraswatichandra, Anuraag and Saudagar that won her several awards and accolades. Nutan is still referred to as a timeless beauty. Not only this, Nutan also became a role model for other female actors.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Pranutan, niece of Kajol, is a law graduate. According to her LinkedIn profile, Pranutan holds a B.L.S L.L.B degree from a Mumbai University.

See pics of Pranutan Bahl

Pranutan Bahl with mother Aarti Bahl. Pranutan Bahl with mother Aarti Bahl.

Now we wonder whether the reigning deity of all starkid launches, Karan Johar, has met this Bollywood-ready beauty or not. Or would it be Rajshri Productions which will recognise the talent of Pranutan just like it did for her father Mohnish Bahl?

Mohnish has worked in blockbusters by Rajshri Productions like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath Saath Hain. The actor credits Rajshri Productions for his career and success. “Rajshri Productions helped me intrinsically. Rajshri (banner) has been very instrumental in my career, and I am always keen to work with them. They are wonderful people to work with… My career is made by Rajshri,” said Mohnish.

Mohnish Bahl with wife Aarti Bahl and daughter Pranutan Bahl. Mohnish Bahl with wife Aarti Bahl and daughter Pranutan Bahl.

Adding to it the actor said, “In fact if you remove the Rajshri Productions’ works from my list of films, what do I have left? By itself, you take any of the three, which I have done Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Hum Saath Saath Hai. For a character actor, any one would have been enough.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd