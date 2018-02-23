Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha: Loved exploring a new side to my relationship with Kartik

Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan are working for a fourth time in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan are working for a fourth time in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

She might be Kartik Aaryan’s nagging girlfriend in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, but Nushrat Bharucha is playing different games in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, at least that’s what we can understand from the trailers. The latest from Luv Ranjan brings back these two, just that tables have turned. This time, Nushrat and Kartik are at loggerheads to win the love and trust of Titu aka Sunny Singh, with whom the two shared screen space in PKP 2 and Akaash Vani. While her chemistry with Kartik was palpable in the PKP series, in SKTKS the two are fighting, and only fighting!

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Nushrat shared why she enjoyed her onscreen camaraderie with Kartik more this time, than when the two romanced onscreen in their previous films. “With Kartik, in both films (PKP), eventually fights did happen. There was never a happy love story. But this time I’ve liked the zone a lot with him. I’ve enjoyed a lot this time with Kartik because I love swag, which generally boys have. Girls don’t get to show that quite often. So I’m happy I could do a comeback to him. So our war is fun. I loved exploring a completely new dynamics of a relationship with Kartik.”

In Akaash Vani, Sunny played an arrogant husband. However, he is a committed lover in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. “The last film I did with Sunny was Akaash Vani where he was negative. This time it was interesting to be positively paired with him where I’m romancing him. So it’s the same people but very different equations this time, so it was great,” Nushrat shared.

Director Luv Ranjan has called his new film, a ‘saas-bahu with a twist’. Sharing her take on Luv’s statement, Nushrat said, “The way saas-bahu keep arguing, similarly our differences also continue, even though ultimately someone can get wise and can coexist. You can have a best friend and you can have a girlfriend at the same time.”

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety releases on February 23.

