Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha to feature in a music video with Atif Aslam

Actor Nushrat Bharucha is excited to work with Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam on a music video. She will soon be seen in a video of a song titled “Baarish” with Atif. It is sung and composed by Atif. It will be shot in Los Angeles.

“I am very excited on this collaboration. I love Atif as an artist and I am fond of his music. So I am hoping that the audience will like it too,” Nushrat told IANS.

On the project, the actress said, “T-Series is the biggest production house to have so many videos, artists, singers, music composers under their belt. After what Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety did, it was almost like whenever, however, they said that let us do a video I was more than happy to be a part of it.

“It has been an amazing experience working with Bhushan (Kumar) on this film and T-Series and I would love to work with them at any point of time.”

Riding high on the success of her latest Bollywood outing, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor had earlier shared, “The industry has already started looking at me differently. And that difference is of belief. I can feel a sense of belief in me.” She further added, “When you have been persistent for as long as I have been, you have to exercise a certain amount of caution, but I want to do everything. I wish there were 48 hours in a day and 14 days in a week.”

Nushrat rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s Pyar Ka Punchnama series alongside Kartik Aaryan, where she was seen portraying the role of a nagging girlfriend.

