Now that I am married, I fight openly: Vidya Balan

When Anupam Kher asked what is the most difficult thing for Vidya to do as an actor, she replied, “I used have a huge problem expressing anger. I still remember how in Parineeta I had to shout at my on screen mother. But I just couldn’t do it. Being an actor has helped me express myself better. Now that I am married, I fight openly.”

Vidya also spoke about the necessity of self acceptance in acting. She said, “Only if I am very comfortable with myself and not judging of other people will I be able to portray different characters. If I judge my characters, I won’t be able to be them at all?” When asked which film is closest to her heart, Vidya said, “All my films have helped me discover different nuances about myself. Dirty Picture changed me as a person. My character had to open up her body to get work as an actor. To portray Silk’s character, I had to dance in front of the mirror until I was convinced and satisfied with the dance. I have never worn a short skirt in my life, but for the film I had to wear skimpy clothes!”

The Dirty Picture actor also said that as an actor she had to learn and unlearn a lot of things. “My need to convince you of who I am is a lot more than the need to convince you of who I am not. For me the first day is make or break. After a first few shots I come to know whether I know the person I am portraying or not. I start with a mindset that I am completely comfortable making a fool of myself. I need to surrender to the moment.”

When asked to share her experiences as an actor and the body of work she has done, Vidya said, “I tell myself that I am constantly blessed. From where I come, Chembur in Mumbai, I had a very protective environment, friends and family. As a kid I spent sunday’s going to temples and the beach.I didn’t know if I would ever become an actor. But opportunities came to me. I am here to stay! When I was young I would visit FTII and MAMI with friends. And I was asked to act in some of the student films, and I did it. I make use of every opportunity I get. I love working, and I love doing nothing also. I don’t feel the need to go to social gatherings. I am constantly conserving my energy and regenerate my energy.”

She also shared a fond memory of her college days when acting made her life easier but she hadn’t thought about acting as yet. She said, “During college days I would travel from Chembur to VT. (Now Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus).

I would act as a pregnant woman waiting to get space. After getting the place I would get my stomach back to normal. (Chuckles). This helped me while working in Kahaani in a way. I had to wear a prosthetic stomach for 65 days. It was difficult initially, but then I got used to it. At times I would just wear that prosthetic stomach and people who didn’t watch films thought I was really pregnant. And they would give me a place to sit and offered tea.

For the same reason I visited a gynaecologist to understand a pregnant woman’s body. I really love the life of the character when I portray them.”

