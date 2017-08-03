Now ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ runs into CBFC trouble

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has received 48 cuts from the Censor Board, along with an A certificate Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has received 48 cuts from the Censor Board, along with an A certificate

The makers and cast of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz claimed on Wednesday that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has sought 48 unwarranted cuts to the film. “We were prepared to get an ‘A’ certificate but with 48 cuts, there will be no movie left,” said director Kushan Nandy at a press conference. “There are ridiculous cuts, for words that are probably in TV shows as well.”

Siddiqui said that coarse language is sometimes simply reflective of a time or place the narrative is set in. “As an actor, if one has to constantly worry about the dialogues one says in a particular film, then it becomes a scary situation,’’ he said. He underlined that the character will speak in the language of the place the film is set in. “A contract killer in the badlands of India will not say ‘aaiye janaab, main aap ko goli maarta hoon (come, sir, I will shoot you)’. A lot of times, in these kinds of films, profanity is part of the way a language is spoken. They are a part of a local flavour. As an actor, I really believe that the more local a film is, the more global it will be.’’

Nandy and the producers have moved the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal to appeal the cuts. The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) held the press conference to protest against “butchering” of the film. “The producer of the film, Kiran Shroff, was also humiliated and insulted by two members with their vulgar language,” alleged IFTDA Chairman Ashoke Pandit.

Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Shroff and filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra, Satish Kaushik, Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Honey Trehan, Madhu Mantena, Abhishek Chaubey and Alankrita Srivastava were present at the meeting. Chaubey and Srivastava, who were involved in disputes with the CBFC over certification of Udta Punjab (2016) and Lipstick Under My Burkha, spoke about their experiences.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App