Not switching from Bollywood to Malayalam filmdom: Dino Morea

Actor Dino Morea, who is venturing into the Malayalam film industry with a cameo in Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo, says he isn’t making a permanent switch. “I’m not switching from Bollywood to the Malayalam film industry. As an actor, I will work — whether it is in a Malayalam, Telugu or any film,” Dino told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

He has already started shooting for the movie, and says he is not even facing any language barrier. “I grew in Bangalore (now Bengaluru), so I used to speak a lot of Tamil. But I haven’t spoken it in a long time. I will take some time to get some of the words in Tamil,” he added.

In Solo, he plays an army officer. Talking about it, Dino said: “It’s pretty simple to play the role of an army officer. He is an army officer, but more like a General who talks to his subordinates about life, imparting advice on relationships. The story is quite thrilling and fun.” Having started as a model, Dino featured in some short films and TV shows before he landed a key role in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999. Thereafter, he was seen in movies like Raaz, Rakht, Aksar, Acid Factory and Pyaar Impossible.

He explored the production side of films with Jism 2, and also featured as a contestant in action-adventure TV reality show Khatron ke Khiladi in 2010. Apart from his film work, Dino has focused his energies on promoting fitness through DM Fitness — a concept of open gyms on the streets of Mumbai. A free-for-all service, the fitness stations were launched in 2014.

“I am a fitness enthusiast since childhood,” said Dino, adding: “I have played a lot of sports to remain healthy and fit. Unfortunately, in Mumbai there are not many facilities for the people to use. Everyone goes for a run on the road, but it’s not enough and that’s when I came up with the idea to open my fitness stations which fit on the streets and are easily accessible to the people.”

Further on this, the 41-year-old said: “It is mainly functional training and body resistance exercises, which besides jogging, is a great form of exercise. We have set this up free of cost for the public because it is in some way that I am saying that Mumbai has given me so much, so let me give it back in some way.

“My aim is to put 150-200 fitness stations in Mumbai and we have reached about 35 so far.”He also wants to take this initiative pan-India.

