Not Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan to star opposite Priyanka Chopra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gustakhiyan? 

After many speculation about who would become the on-screen poet Sahir Ludhianvi and his muse, the bohemian author Amrita Pritam, for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next dream project Gustakhiyan, it seems the director has finally found his man and lady. According to some reports, Irrfan Khan has been zeroed down to play Sahir Ludhianvi while Priyanka Chopra would play his muse Amrita. Earlier, the leading man’s role was rumoured to be offered to Shah Rukh Khan. The actor had also admitted that he is reading the script and has liked the story, however, what has led him to pass on the role is something that has not been revealed as of yet.

However, coming together of two stellar actors and those who have made a mark in Hollywood, Irrfan and Priyanka, is a news that’s worth a celebration. Bollywood Hungama quotes a source saying, “Irrfan has been on board from the start. He was our first choice and he remains our only choice to play Sahir Ludhianvi.” Talking about Priyanka, the source said, ““With her smouldering sensuality, outgoing personality and husky diction, Priyanka is the perfect fit for Amrita Pritam.”

Another report that the source has quashed is about Bhansali directing the project. The source says the project would be producing the film as he is currently busy with Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Gustakhiyan will chronicle the tumultuous blow-hot-blow-cold relationship between the poet Sahir Ludhianvi and author Amrita Pritam, an association that lasted for nearly 40 years.

