Not Radhika Apte, Phobia 2 will have a male lead

Phobia was Radhika Apte’s one of the best performances. Phobia was Radhika Apte’s one of the best performances.

Phobia, starring Radhika Apte, received rave reviews for its intriguing plot and the makers have now decided to come up with the sequel to the film with a male lead. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the psychological thriller released last year. “I am doing Phobia 2, but this time it’s with a male lead. The script demanded a male lead. The film was critically acclaimed and it made to the list of top ten films of 2016. So, we want to get someone who can pull off that kind of performance,” Viki Rajani of production house Next Gen Films Pvt Ltd told PTI.

Viki further added that the sequel will have a known actor as the scale of the film is bigger this time. Talking about the genre, Viki says, “There was no bloodshed or the paranormal angle in ‘Phobia’ but it was the treatment and execution because of which people liked the film. It is not a horror film… It plays with your mind, and it will scare you. It’s a new age concept for a thriller.”

In Phobia, the story revolved around protagonist Mehak (Radhika), an artist, who suffers from Agoraphobia (an extreme or irrational fear of open or public places). In Phobia 2, the makers plan to touch upon the fear of flying. “There will supporting actors as it’s on a flight and about phobia of flying,” Viki said. The makers have locked the script of the second installment and it will go on floors soon. Meanwhile, Radhika is busy shooting for PadMan, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd