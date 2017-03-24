Not Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan wants to reshoot Gerua with a Turkish ice cream vendor

Shah Rukh Khan loves what this Turkish Ice-cream vendor does with ice-cream and ice-cream cones. Shah Rukh Khan loves what this Turkish Ice-cream vendor does with ice-cream and ice-cream cones.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol had to brave the chilly Iceland when they shot for Dilwale song ‘Gerua’. Hardly did the actors knew that they could have saved themselves from the cold had they met this Turkish ice cream vendor earlier. This is not what we are saying but SRK himself! On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video on his Twitter handle that has the Turkish ice cream vendor showcasing interesting magic tricks with just ice cream cones and ice cream as Dilwale song gerua plays in the background. The video has been going viral after SRK shared it.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Shah Rukh wrote, “Would’ve shot Gerua with ice cream instead of going to Iceland had I seen this earlier… Awesome!” Well, we completely are with you on this Shah Rukh! Originally, Gerua was shot atop a wrecked plane on an isolated beach in Iceland. While the images of Kajol and Shah Rukh from Iceland looked amazing, the actors revealed that they had to wear three jackets to protect themselves from the inclement weather.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet here:

Would’ve shot Gerua with ice cream instead of going to Iceland had I seen this earlier… Awesome! pic.twitter.com/usmNgu7LDG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 23, 2017

At the release of Dilwale, SRK recollected the history behind the ancient plane as he said, “The place in Iceland is called as Black Beach. The plane there has a little history behind it. It was landed by a pilot there who ended up saving the lives of all passengers on board. No one was killed in the crash. Ever since then it has remained there. The plane is black as well. Recently Justin Bieber too skateboarded on the plane.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd