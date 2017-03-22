Not just Virat Kohli, 5 times Amitabh Bachchan stood up for Team India and sports

Amitabh Bachchan and the many times he stood up for sports and sportspersons. Amitabh Bachchan and the many times he stood up for sports and sportspersons.

Amitabh Bachchan has always stood up for the country’s sportspersons and here are five such instances.

Virat Kohli vs Australia

In reference to the ongoing test series between India and Australia and Virat Kohli’s claims about the opposing team’s captain, Steve Smith; an Australian Daily had dubbed Virat Kohli Donald Trump of sports and listed many reasons.

However, Bollywood’s Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and subtly made a dig at the daily. He said, “T 2471 – Aussi media calls Virat, Donald Trump of sports !! … thank you Aussi media for accepting that he is a winner and the PRESIDENT !!” It should be noted that this is not the first time that Sr Bachchan has stood up for the country’s sportspersons

T 2471 – Aussi media calls Virat, Donald Trump of sports !! … thank you Aussi media for accepting that he is a winner and the PRESIDENT !! pic.twitter.com/ZOoNtuhtC2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2017

Virat Kohli vs England

In 2016, former England all-rounder, Andrew Flintoff had taken to Twitter to make fun of Virat Kohli’s form and compared him to Joe Root. He said, “At this rate @imVkohli will be as good as @root66 one day ! Not sure who @englandcricket will meet in the final now !”

The Piku actor, who is known for his subtle digs, replied, “@flintoff11 @imVkohli @root66 @englandcricket Root who ? जड़ से उखाड़ देंगे Root ko ..!!!”

Indian sports team’s Olympics 2016 performance

When a journalist from Pakistan, Omar R Quraishi, mocked Indians for going over the top while celebrating Sakshi Mallik’s Olympic medal, the Sarkar star gave a befitting reply. He said, “For me it is worth a 1000 golds and even that is not enough. Pride for Sakshi, proud that she is Indian and a woman.”

@omar_quraishi Omar ..! for me it is worth a thousand golds, and even that is not enough. Pride for Sakshi, pride that she is a woman — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 18, 2016

T 2352 – #PVSindhu .. aap “khaali haath” nahein, medal leke wapas aa rahein hain .. aur hum aapke saath ‘selfie’ nikalne chahate hain !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 18, 2016

Not just that, he even took a dig at Shobhaa De who had mocked Team India. While she said that the goal of Indian sportspersons was to go to Rio and take selfies, he tweeted tagging PV Sindhu and said that he was waiting for her to come back with her medal so that he could click a selfie with her.

Indian commentators vs Men in Blue

It was the ICC World T20 match. India won the match by one run while playing opposite Bangladesh. Amitabh took to his Twitter page to observe that Indian commentators should speak more about our players than the other. He said, “T 2184 – With all due respects, it would be really worthy of an Indian commentator to speak more about our players than others all the time.”

T 2184 – With all due respects, it would be really worthy of an Indian commentator to speak more about our players than others all the time. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2016

This was in fact retweeted by the then captain, MS Dhoni who added, “Nothing to add”.

ICC World T20 first match loss against New Zealand

the grand daughter speaks .. and speaks well … !!! http://t.co/QqKWGrxrLj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2016

T 2175 – A jolt for our T20 team .. but faith in them .. do not worry TeamIndia, we are with you .. pic.twitter.com/D60smidQ07 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2016

India lost its first match against New Zealand and fans had taken to Twitter to rant and complain about the loss. During this time, it was not just Amitabh but his granddaughter Navya Naveli who tweeted in support of the Indian cricket team. Amitabh retweeted Navya’s comment and added, “T 2175 – A jolt for our T20 team .. but faith in them .. do not worry TeamIndia, we are with you ..”

