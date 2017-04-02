Not just Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam, even Mahira Khan and her son are excited about Spider-Man Homecoming. See pic

Mahira Khan’s son is a Spider-Man fan just like Shah Rukh Khan’s AbRam. Mahira Khan’s son is a Spider-Man fan just like Shah Rukh Khan’s AbRam.

Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer has got everyone excited. In fact, recently Shah Rukh Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam, who is reportedly a huge fan of the superhero. But he isn’t the only one. Following SRK, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan also shared a picture with her son, and seeing the two, we know that even they are equally excited about Spider-Man’s upcoming film. Well, cuteness has just crossed all limits with both of these pictures. Now, we leave it to you to decide which Spidey looks better – AbRam or Azlaan.

In AbRam’s picture, we saw the little one dressed as the superhero. SRK wrote, “Spidey boom at home. They r coming out of everywhere!” Mahira recently made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and she seems to be inspired from the Bollywood superstar in many ways, especially about conducting herself on social media. The actor has been very active in responding to her fans in India.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan’s picture:

During Raees days, she expressed her grief on not being able to promote the film in India due to the ban on Pakistani actors post the Uri attack. However, her dream came true when in Mumbai, Shah Rukh introduced the media to Mahira through a video call. Raees, which released in January went on to become the biggest hit at the box office in the first quarter of this year. However, Mahira fans in India are yet unclear whether they will ever be able to see the beautiful actor back on the Bollywood screen, with any Indian actor.

Recently, her video with Ranbir Kapoor during an event in Dubai, went viral where she was seen pleading to the actor. However, Mahira clarified later that she was simply talking about Raees with Ranbir.

