Not hurt by Harshvardhan Kapoor’s comment on debut award: Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh reacts on Harshvardhan’s comments on his debut award. Diljit Dosanjh reacts on Harshvardhan’s comments on his debut award.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Filmfare debut award win upset Harshvardhan Kapoor but the Punjabi actor says he is not hurt by the comments the newcomer made.

Recently, the 26-year-old, who was also nominated in the same category for his film Mirzya, expressed his displeasure saying Diljit has already featured in a Hindi movie and several regional projects and hence shouldn’t have been considered for the debut award. “I am not hurt. I am not sad. I am thankful to Filmfare Awards for the honour that they gave me. I don’t think I was deserving enough. It’s a big award (and) I think they would have seen something in me and so they gave me the award,” Diljit told PTI.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“For me the love of my fans matter the most and that’s the biggest award for me. I love Harshvardhan Kapoor. I also like his father Anil Kapoor, he is a superstar,” he added. The Punjabi star won the best debut Filmfare award for his role in “Udta Punjab”. Harshvardhan said the award should not be given to somebody who has worked in several films before heading to Bollywood.

But Diljit says, “I think actors like Fawad Khan and Dhanush have acted in other languages (referring to Pakistani movies and films in South India).” Interestingly, Fawad and Dhanush both made their Bollywood acting debut opposite Harshvardhan’s sister Sonam. Besides this, gossip mills are abuzz that all is not well in Diljit’s personal life.

Also read | Disappointed Harshvardhan Kapoor says best debut film awards should be given to newcomers

There were reports that Diljit and his wife aren’t on talking terms and there’s a huge communication gap between the two, especially once Diljit’s Bollywood career has taken off. “I read about it. I think in Bollywood one gets publicity even without asking for it,” he added. Diljit will be seen as an expert in the upcoming singing reality show “Rising Star” along with Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur. The show will be aired from February 4 on Colors channel.