Not dying for people to cast me in commercial films: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is happy doing hard hitting off-beat movies and the actor says he is no rush to sign commercial films to break away from the image. Having made his debut in 2010 with Love Sex aur Dhoka, the actor went on to star in films like Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh.

While he also had Dolly Ki Doli and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, films which are more ‘commercial’ than his others, the actor feels the tag of only sticking to off beat movies will go away with his upcoming projects. “I’ve been hearing this a lot that I need an image change. Even my agents tell me you need to break this image. Hopefully, it will, with the kind of films I am doing now. ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ and ‘Barailey Ki Barfi’, they are the content driven film but are not stupid,” Rajkummar told PTI.

“But I am very happy in the space that I am right now. I am not dying for people to come and cast me in a love story or in so-called ‘commercial films’ just for the sake of it,” he said. The actor says chasing big ticket films in the hope of gaining stardom “never crossed my mind” and, in fact, he is more concerned about the craft.

“I am only chasing a good shot. I was a regular boy in Gurgaon who only dreamt of becoming an actor. Somewhere in that chase, I kept falling more in love with the craft. Acting is my only true love,” he said. The actor, who had a solo release last year in Aligarh, has as many as six films lined up in 2017, of which some of them are in the romantic-comedy space.

“I am a very romantic person by heart. I love watching good love stories and doing them too. But for some reason in the last couple of months I’ve been getting scripts which fit into the genre of commercial romantic films. But I am being careful, I don’t want to say yes to anything,” he added.